Sony is 'most valued' brand in Asia

Sony has been named as the 'most valued' brand in Asia, beating the likes of Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Canon to the top spot.

2011 has definitely been an annus horribilis for Sony.

The company was faced with one of the worst hacks ever on a corporate company, which led to the leaking of millions of people's data.

A brand survey, however, by market research firm TNS, has found that this hasn't dented Sony's credibility. The 3,300 people surveyed decided that Sony was the brand that garnered the most value for them.

Everyday brands

"I think we often find it's the everyday brands that come out on top in this survey," said Atifa Hargrave-Silk, from Haymarket Asia who was sponsor of the survey. "It's not a reflection of Asia's love affair with luxury brands.

"Luxury brands, by definition are not mass market products," explained Thomas Isaac, commercial director at TNS.

"In most Asian countries, the man on the street has not heard of Louis Vuitton, but he has heard of Sony."

To prove that the list showed that Asia was cooling to luxury goods, in second place was instant noodle brand MasterKong.

