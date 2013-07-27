This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

It's been another baffling week in the TechRadar office.

We're still reeling from the news that the royal bundle of joy is not, as was rumoured on tech sites for months, to be called the William Mini.

He has no rear-facing camera, either, can you believe it? Instead, in an apparent affront to the BBC, the Royals felt it prudent to fit him with two front-facing sensors, enabling 3D vision functionality.

Given that leaked photography of the royal baby prior to his birth showed him measuring 12 inches diagonally across, many trusted thinkers surmised that the final name would be the Royal Prince 12. But it has since come to light that in fact these images were of Chinese knock-off prototypes of the royal baby and so everyone feels very stupid.

None of this is true of course. But one thing that is true, is that we've been testing some very cool tech products this week, and here they all are:

Samsung UE40F6400

Apps a-plenty and with both touch-sensitive remote control and voice interaction onboard, the Samsung UE40F6400 is a hugely likable TV with ambitions above its station. Crucially, however, it conducts its core duties of impressive pictures and sound with little fuss. Samsung UE40F6400 review

LG 55LA740V

On paper, the LG 55LA740V seems tailor-made to make a big impact on the mid-range of the big screen TV market. Its £1,500 (around US$2,290 / AU$2,485) price isn't by any means unreasonable for a well-specified 55-inch TV, and its design offers an exciting twist on the super-slim designs that are currently all the rage. LG 55LA740V review

Sony KDL-40W905A review

Although we love its local dimming, its NFC linking and its clean interface, we can't help but think Sony is slightly behind the curve with its W9 Series KDL-40W905A. Although we totally agree with its firm focus on picture quality over everything else, we feel a bit short-changed by its rather dreary selection of apps and its single TV tuners - it's just too expensive as a result. Sony KDL-40W905A review

Toshiba BDX2400

The Toshiba BDX2400 is a budget Blu-ray player with BBC iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube. It's otherwise as basic as it gets, and can be a pain to use, but if you're after as low cost an option as possible, this unobtrusive deck is just about capable of dragging your living room into the smart era. Toshiba BDX2400 review

Samsung BD-F7500

The Samsung BD-F7500 is a fabulously featured product that's so much more than a highly capable 2D and 3D Blu-ray player. Obviously designed as a special future-proof component for those with a home cinema, the Samsung BD-F7500 is also aimed at those within that niche who are the current or near future owners of Ultra HD/4K TVs. Samsung BD-F7500 review

Now TV Box

If you are prepared to put up with registering for Now TV (but not necessarily paying for any of the content), you have a spare HDMI in port on your television and a broadband connection then this is a fantastic low-cost way of putting Smart functionality and catchup on your TV. Sky Now TV Box review

Nokia Lumia 625

We walked away from playing with the Nokia Lumia 625 feeling distinctly underwhelmed. In a vacuum, this would be an interesting device, with a larger screen and low price point for Windows Phone. Hands on: Nokia Lumia 625 review

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Touch

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Touch is a wonderful piece of design and engineering that offers a fearsome performance in a sleek and classy chassis. However, the staggering price and underwhelming battery life make the touchscreen Ultrabook hard to recommend. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Touch review

Samsung 840 EVO 1TB SSD

Regardless of the EVO's software bundle offering though, the performance of the hardware on its own is enough for us to be rather excited about the new range. As well as the new drive capacities (debuting 750GB and 1TB drives) and the aggressive pricing (the 120GB EVO is only £87) it's that random performance which really puts the icing on this solid state cake. Samsung 840 EVO 1TB review

Fuji X-M1

There's plenty to like about the Fuji X-M1, and it's good to see Fuji thinking about a more mass market audience by introducing a more affordable model. That said, this is only more affordable by Fuji's terms, so you're still looking at an entry-level model with not much change from £700 / US$800 / AU$1,000 - significantly more than the price of its competitors such as the excellent Sony NEX-3N, which you can now pick up for around £330 / US$500 / AU$500. Fuji X-M1 review