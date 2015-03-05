TechRadar Deals: £49 Amazon Kindle, affordable wrist phone, a gorgeous ultrabook and more

Check out the latest UK tech deals for today here!

Today we've got more new deals for you, including a superb bargain on a cracking Asus Ultrabook for well under £600, as well as a unique cooking gadget for those looking for quick breakfast, games and other gift ideas/bargains. Let's proceed....

TODAY'S DEALS

Who's gonna take you home: Smartphones can be great as a replacement for traditional sat nav but nothing beats a dedicated one due to its sheer features and affordability. The TomTom GO 60 6-inch Sat Nav with Lifetime map of UK, ROI and Traffic is now available from Amazon for only £114.99.

Feeling peckish? A device that combines a toaster and a receptacle to warm your beans and make your eggs for the perfect beans or eggs on a slice of bread. What could be better than that? Perhaps adding a feature that would crisp your bacon. The 2 Slice Toast 'n' Egg 'n' Beans Toaster is on sale at Argos for £29.99.

Slim and Gorgeous: If you're after a new laptop, there's a good deal to be found on Debenham Plus, not your usual electronics supplier. The Asus ZenBook UX303LA has a 13.3-inch full HD display, a Intel Core i7 (yes) processor, 6GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's expensive but well worth it at £566.

Wireless wonder: A BT Dual-Band Wi-Fi Extender 600, what do you need it for I hear you? Well, it allows users to supercharge their connectivity in any congested environment. At £27.99, it is a cheap way to make sure that you squeeze out as much speed from your broadband line.

Watch on your wrist: GizzmoHeaven's U8 Bluetooth 1.48" Touch Screen Smartphone Smart Watch might not get heads turning but it will almost certainly get wrist turning. This is a pseudo-smartphone that doubles as a watch and sells for only £21.99. Cue comparisons to James Bond.

MORE HOT DEALS

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 - £469.00 @ MobilePhonesDirect

Toshiba Satellite Pro R50-B-123 Laptop, Intel Core i5,8gb ram, 1tb hd - £335.61 at eBuyer

Blue Microphones Snowball iCE USB Cardioid Microphone with Adjustable Mic Stand - £39.99 at Amazon

LEGO Technic Mobile Crane MK II 42009 - £102.34 @ Tesco Direct

WD Elements 5TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive - Now only £119.99 at Amazon

Die Hard 2 - Zavvi Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-Ray) - £5.99 Delivered @ Zavvi

** Spectrum Purple Digital Microwave now - £24.99 @ Dunelm

Kingston Technology 32GB USB 3.0 Micro Duo Flash Drive - £8.99 Delivered @ Base

** Hampton Blue Vintage 4 Slice Toaster - now only £14.99 @ Dunelm

Acer Aspire V5-572 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i3 4GB RAM, 500GB - Black - £249.99 @ Tesco Direct

HP Turquoise Chromebox 16GB Storage 4GB RAM - £119.99 @ Currys/PCWORLD

Sim Free Sony Xperia T3 Mobile Phone - Black £189.95 @ Argos

Dell Alienware M17x-R4 Space Black Intel Core i7 3720QM 2.60GHz 12Gb Rm 750Gb Hdd 2Gb GeForce GTX 675M 17.3" FHD WLED 1yr WTY - £810.00 @ mcscom.co.uk

Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Tracker & Sleep Wristband - 20% off making it £79.99

Blue Microphones 2070 Yeti Blackout Tri-Capsule USB Microphone - Now only £85.99 @ Amazon

Samsung TabPro 10" - £229.99 at Currys

Dell Chromebook 11 - £150.00 @ Dell

Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel for PS4 - £59.99 delivered @ The Hut

Duracell MN1500 Plus Power AA Size Batteries--Pack of 32 - Reduced down to £13.12 at Amazon

OPPO R8106 R5 16GB 4G UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Silver - Now down to £284.99 on Amazon

Lenovo Ideatab A8-50, 8" Tablet, 16GB, WiFi , Blue Now £79.00 Free CnC @ Tesco Direct - For only £79.99 at Tesco

GM550 Non-Contact IR-Infrared Digital Thermometer - Reduced down to £9.75 at Amazon

Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus - Black - For as little as £19.99 at Amazon

64GB Micro SD with adapter - £19.99 delivered @ 7Dayshop

GAMES

(PS4/PC) Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Preorder - £13.85 - Shopto

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC - £21.85 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

(Xbox One) Sunset Overdrive - Day 1 Edition - £17.95 - Coolshop

Xbox One Console (Assassins Creed Unity + Black Flag + Forza 5 GOTY + Halo Master Chief Collection + Entertainment 3 Month Pass - £299.86 @ Shopto

PlayStation Plus 365 Day Subscription - £32.95 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

Resident Evil 6 Xbox 360 - £3.85 @ ShopTo

Steins;Gate (PS Vita) (Pre-Order) - £21.85 @ ShopTo

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - £20.00 (PS4/XBox) @ SimplyGames via code

Enter code 'MARGIFT5' at the checkout for £5 off, making it £20

Assassin's Creed Unity Xbox One - £9.49 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

(Wii U) Bayonetta 1 and 2 Double Pack - - £29.99 - Argos

The Crew (XB1) - £13.99 (Pre-owned) @ Games Centre

(Steam/Other DRM) The Walking Dead Pack (Season 1&2 + 400 Days DLC) - £9.00 @ Gamersgate

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate Nintendo 3DS (Using Code) - £24.16 @ Rakuten/Base

Use: MARGIFT5

Dying Light (Steam) £19.94 with 5% Facebook code @ CDKeys For £19.94 when you Facebook Like

(PS4) Sleeping Dogs Definitive Limited Edition (Includes Artbook) - £14.86 - Shopto

The Walking Dead. Game of the year edition - £18.70 Delivered @ Tesco Direct PS4