New Steve Jobs film 'deviates from reality,' Mac team vet says

With just one week left before the new Danny Boyle-directed Steve Jobs film begins hitting cinemas around the globe, one of the original Macintosh team members who worked with Jobs, Andy Hertzfeld, has spoken up about the new movie.

Hertzfeld, who has previously detailed his experiences during the developed of the Macintosh computer in his book "Revolution in the Valley" and appears as a character in the new film (played by Michael Stuhlbarg), said in an interview with Recode that the new film is "cavalier about the facts."

"It deviates from reality everywhere - almost nothing in it is like it really happened," he said, though he added, " but ultimately, that doesn't matter that much."

Still, Hertzfeld believes it's a "fine film" that is "brilliantly written and performed."

"The purpose of the film is to entertain, inspire and move the audience, not to portray reality."

Portraying Jobs

According to Hertzfeld, Aaron Sorkin, the writer behind the film, consulted him about Steve Jobs, and asked him how Jobs might have reacted to certain things.

And though Hertzfeld feels the film doesn't portray events as realistically as it happened, he explained that it instead "aspires to explore and expose the deeper truths behind Steve's unusual personality and behavior, and it often, but not always, succeeds at that."

It's not the first time the new Steve Jobs film has been criticized for its portrayal of reality, with Steve Wozniak saying earlier this year that he didn't quite recognize the portrayal of his himself in the trailers.

However, Wozniak also praised the new movie and its portrayal of Jobs, and said he expected dramatic liberties to be taken, saying " "accuracy is second to entertainment in a movie like this."

The film is set to be released in the US on October 9, and the UK on November 13.