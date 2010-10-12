Tap! The iPhone and iPad magazine launches

TechRadar's publisher, Future, has announced that it will launch Tap! The iPhone and iPad Magazine, alongside a website and paid-for iPhone app.

The new launch is hoping to make it easier to find the best apps for your Apple devices among the quarter of a million currently on offer.

Brought to you by the people who make MacFormat, Tap! will be priced at £5 on the newsstands and will be a monthly release edited by Christopher Phin; who was delighted at the prospect.

Revolutionary

"The iOS platform is as revolutionary, exciting and filled with promise as the original Macintosh or PC was last century, he said.

"But it's already hard to find the truly great apps and games from the tens of thousands on the App Store.

"We'll do the hard work on readers' behalf, and, through reviews, tutorials and more, help everyone's iPhone, iPad or iPod touch reach its full potential!"

Stuart Anderton, Publishing Director of Future's computing and consumer electronics portfolio, added:

"With iOS devices selling as fast as Apple can make them, and literally thousands of new apps being launched every month, this is the most vibrant and exciting – and confusing - area of technology today.

"The consumer needs an expert guide to find their way through the maelstrom of products and software – Tap! is that guide."

The first issue of Tap! The iPhone and iPad Magazinegoes on sale Thursday, 26 November alongside the website http://www.tapmag.co.uk. Pricing for the digital edition for the iPad and the iPhone app are to be announced.