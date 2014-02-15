Marty McFly's power laces are actually arriving in 2015, Nike designer says

Come on, Nike. Give us these. Or are you chicken?

In 2011 when Nike auctioned-off 1,500 pairs of Nike Air Mag replicas as worn by Marty McFly in Back to the Future Part II, there was one important aspect missing: Those most triumphant power laces.

Well with 2015 and the actual date Marty and the Doc visit (no matter what those internet photoshops tell you) just around the corner, the shoe's designer, Nike's Tinker Hatfield has some big news for fans.

"Are we gonna see power laces in 2015? To that, I say Yes!" said Hatfield at a recent event in New Orleans.

Whether that means there'll be another Air Mag reissue (the first one raised $6m for Parkinson's), or whether the tech will come to a new design isn't clear, but, you guys, "power laces, alright!"

