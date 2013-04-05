HMV lives! Music shop saved by plan to bail out of gadgets

HMV has been bought by a restructuring specialist Hilco, which reportedly stumped up £50 million for the company.

No word if all 132 HMV shops will stay open yet but the deal does include purchase of the excellent Fopp stores, which we really hope will stick around. Potentially, Hilco has saved 2,500 jobs with the acquisition.

It's good news for music, games and films, but not so good for tablets and gadgets as a Hilco exec has confirmed that HMV won't be selling the electricals any more - instead it's making way for "an enhanced music and visual range".

