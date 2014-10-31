Bag yourself a deal this Christmas with these great magazine offers

Everyone likes a deal and TechRadar is no different. In fact, we like deals so much we're bringing you five of them in one go.

Our sister magazines are serving up some wallet-pleasing Christmas discounts and we feel duty bound to pass them on to fellow Tech lovers. Whether you're treating yourself or looking for an unsubtle hint to drop to a loved one, there are impressive savings to be had on some top titles.

And don't worry if the prospect of subscribing to a print magazine feels as anachronistic to you as making notes on a Palm Pilot because digital subscriptions are also available with some equally hefty discounts. Here's what's on offer...

T3

Gadget nuts need look no further than T3. For just £19.49 you can enjoy both the print and interactive digital edition of the mag for six months – the saving of 62% surprised even some of our grizzled industry veterans:

Click here

MacFormat

If your tech world is dominated by a love of all things originating from Cupertino then MacFormat is your perfect match. Promising to satisfy all your Apple needs, it's packed with advice for all things Mac, iPhone and iPad, and available from just £10.99 for a year if you opt for the fully interactive digital edition:

Click here

Linux Format

And for anyone whose Christmas Day typically involves rushing through the cracker-pulling festivities in order to spend more time tinkering with a Raspberry Pi then a Linux Format subscription is a must, with prices starting at just £25.49 for the digital edition.

Click here

Windows Help and Advice

With the launch of Windows 10 likely to be a defining Microsoft moment in 2015, what better time could there be to stock up on Windows-focused information? Save 50% on a subscription to Windows Help and Advice right here

Click here

PC Format

Last but not least, if performance computing is your particular poison then PC Format possesses all the rig-building, overclocking and GPU optimising advice you could ever want. Prices start at £30.99 for a year for the print and digital edition bundle:

Click here