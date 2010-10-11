Apple wins big at T3 awards 2010

The T3 Awards have been announced, with Apple picking up five awards including gadget of the year for the iPad, but beaten to the phone gong by the plucky HTC Desire.

In a year which has seen big controversy for Apple, its products still won through, with the iPad picking up both the prestigious Innovation of the Year award and the headlining Gadget award and also commuter gadget of the year for its iPhone 4.

Apple also picked up Retailer of the Year for the impressive expansion of its Apple stores and the Computer of the Year award for the polished and much-loved Macbook Pro.

HTC Desire

But HTC will also be delighted with knocking the iPhone 4 into second place to pick up the phone of the year award for the HTC Desire, and also winning the Tech Brand of the Year – testament to its rise and rise from white lable manufacturer to a headliner.

T3's Design Award for the year was won by the truly stunning Samsung 9000 series television – which managed to impress even the cynical AV press with its tiny profile, but it was Panasonic's Viera TXP50 that grabbed the Television of the Year title.

Gadget Personality of the Year was awarded to the Gadget Show's Suzi Perry and last, but not least, the stunning Alienware M11x gaming netbook picked up the Gaming Gadget of the Year.

Phenomenal year

T3 Awards judge and TechRadar editor Patrick Goss said: "It was a phenomenal year for technology and that is reflected in some truly worthy winners.

"Although Apple may wish it had done some things differently, the success of the iPad and the iPhone 4, as well as the huge strides in popularity for its ever-lovely MacBooks and the Apple Stores puts focus firmly back on its actual products

"Personally, I was delighted that the brilliant Alienware M11x picked up the gaming prize, and that HTC got some reward for becoming a truly exciting phone brand.".

TechRadar and T3 are both published by Future Publishing. The full list of winners is:

Innovation of the Year: Apple iPad

Gaming Gadget of the Year: Alienware M11x

App of the Year: Google Maps Navigation

Retailer of the Year: Apple Store

Commuter Gadget of the Year: Apple iPhone 4

New Media Service of the Year: Spotify

TV of the Year Panasonic: VIERA TX-P50VT20B

T3 Design Award: Samsung UE55C9000

Phone of the Year: HTC Desire

Camera of the Year: Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1

Tech Brand of the Year: HTC

Camcorder of the Year: Sanyo Xacti VPC-CS1

Gadget of the Year: Apple iPad

Computer of the Year: Apple Macbook Pro

Green Gadget of the Year: One Click Intelliplug

Music Gadget of the Year: Cambridge Audio DacMagic

Work Gadget of the Year: Three Mobile MiFi

Home Gadget of the Year: Samsung NaviBot SR8845E

Gadget Personality of the Year: Suzi Perry

For more information on the T3 Awards 2010, go to T3.com to check out the red carpet action and images of all the T3 Awards Winners.