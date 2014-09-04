Amazon Prime Members can save £30 on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Prime subscribers can currently get Amazon Fire TV for only £49, that's a saving of £30 off the original price of £79. It has been out in the US for a while but the UK release has only just been announced. Shipping starts in October, so there'll be a little wait for your order to arrive.

In the UK, Fire TV will support a range of catch-up services including YouTube, Netflix, Demand 5, Sky News, Twitch, Spotify and a bunch more. BBC iPlayer and Now TV are missing right now, but may be added at a later date. Of course, Amazon Instant Video and Amazon Prime Instant Video are also on board.

Not signed up to Amazon Prime yet? You can sign up now and still get the discount!

Read the full terms and conditions here.