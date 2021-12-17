With 100GB data for £12 a month, this SIM only deal from Three is untouchable

Black Friday may now seem like a distant, hazy memory, but there are some remnants of it still shining for bargain hunters.

One such example regards one of the overall best offers we saw around that time - Three's rather special big data SIM only deal.

The offer is on Three's mighty 100GB data plan, where you get the massive stack of data and unlimited calls and texts for a staggeringly low staggeringly low £12 a month. SIM only deals don't come any better.

SIM only from Three | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month SIM only from Three | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month

It's a familiar story by now, but Three continues to hold the title of 'best SIM only plan on the market'. With this tariff, you'll only spend £12 a month but you'll get an incredible 100GB of data for that price. If you need a big data SIM and don't mind committing to a year's contract, then this is undoubtedly the way to go.

With 100GB of data each month, you'll be able to watch roughly 200 hours of video, stream around 20,000 songs or, browse the internet for about 1200 hours. In other words, it's a lot of data! And when you consider that most other plans in this price range will limit you to around 30-50GB, Three is pretty much doubling your data.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing Three SIM only deal, then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks, or increased roaming, you can see all of the best features of Three mobile deals down below.

- Three+ app: Fill your boots with perks, like cheap cinema tickets, discounted dinners and exclusive free trials.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at any time, even halfway through a month.