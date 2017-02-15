Win amazing prizes with the PC Gamer Weekender Wednesday!

The PC Gamer Weekender is only a few days away, and it looks set to be an amazing couple of days for PC gamers, with access to exclusive games, talks by industry icons and exclusive deals that could see you saving bags of cash on some of the best PC gaming peripherals.

To celebrate the imminent arrival of the PC Gamer Weekender, Future Publishing, the parent company of TechRadar and PC Gamer, is giving away some amazing prizes, with a prize draw on the hour, every hour, between 12PM and 8PM today.

Make sure you’re in with a chance of winning by heading to the PC Gamer Weekender Wednesday competition page and entering your details.

Then check back on this web page every hour to see details of what the next exciting prize draw will be!

8pm prize: £50 Game voucher

The final prize draw of the day sees a lucky winner bag a £50 voucher from Game - perfect for buying a new peripheral, game or Steam voucher!

If you miss out on this prize, then don't fear - Game will also be at the PC Gamer Weekender where it will be offering a host of exclusive deals, such as the excellent Roccat Suora FX RGB illuminated mechanical keyboard, which will have a discounted price of £99.99 down from £119.99 during the event.

The PC Gamer Weekender is sponsored by Omen by HP, and is being held on February 18 and 19 at Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the event website, and follow on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.

In the past hours we've given away...

7pm prize: 12 month subscription to PC Gamer Magazine

If you're going to the PC Gamer Weekender then there's a good chance that you love PC games. If you love PC games, then there's an even better chance that you'll love PC Gamer - which is great news as from 7pm you'll be put into a draw to win a year's subscription to the magazine.

Also, everyone going to the PC Gamer Weekender gets a free game worth £7.99 from our pals at Bundlestars and it’s a belter too: Mount and Blade!

You'll also get a chance to win at least one game from Sega on Steam when you visit the Sega Zone and play a game. You'll be handed a scratchcard for a chance to win, and ten lucky cards will win the whole Sega back catalogue!

Each day of the Weekender will see the first 250 gamers through the door take away a free copy of the latest edition of PC Gamer as well.

6pm prize: Star Wars: Destiny

From 6pm you'll be entered into a draw for a chance to win the Star Wars: Destiny tabletop card game.

The PC Gamer Weekender features a heck of a lot of PC games (obviously), but there's also plenty of table top gaming to be had as well, with a special area where you can kick back and play games such as Cortex Challenge, Age of Conan, Star Wars: Destiny, Potion Explosion, Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails and Raise Your Goblets amongst others.

Fancy a beer while you play? Head over to the Fireside Bar for a refreshing drink (alcoholic or otherwise) while you play a few rounds of Hearthstone.

5pm prize: For Honor

At 5pm you could win a copy of For Honor, the action fighting game that everyone is talking about.

And, if you fancy a career in e-sports, then head over to the Tournament Gaming area run by EGL and test yourself in a series of casual tournaments including the first For Honor competitive match up!

Other games you'll be able to play competitively include League of Legends, Hearthstone, Rocket League and Mirage: Arcane Warfare.



4pm prize: Asus Strix Claw optical gaming mouse

From 4pm you’ll be in with a chance of winning the amazing Asus Strix Claw gaming mouse. This ergonomically-designed mouse is ideal for first-person shooters and features a high precision 5000 DPI optical sensor that’s been specially tuned for gaming.

If you want to know how to optimise the gaming performance from your PC or learn how to build your own gaming rig, then the Maximum PC Workshops powered by Intel and Asus will be for you.

These sessions will range from the basics to choosing the right components for your machine. If you’ve got a PC building problem or query, then there’s a drop in clinic where you can go and ask the experts.

3pm prize: Resident Evil VII Biohazard and Resident Evil book

The new Resident Evil is an absolute blast and a fine return to form for Capcom’s seminal horror series, so if you’ve not had the chance to play it, then you’ll love this new prize draw. You get the game along with a tie-in art book as well.

While we’re still waiting to play Resident Evil VII in virtual reality on our PCs (the VR mode is currently exclusive to PSVR), you’ll be able to fill your boots with virtual reality-goodness at the PC Gamer Weekender and its VR Zone powered by the Alienware Aurora.

At the VR Zone you’ll see some of the best VR games such as Fantastic Contraption, Job Simulator, The Gallery (on HTC Vive), Myst, CosmoTrip, The American Dream and Raw Data.

It will also feature the first European showcase of Knockout League as well as the chance to play Serious Sam VR on the Omen by HP stand.

2pm prize: Fallout 4 Messenger bag

Get a bit of Wasteland chic with this awesome Fallout 4 Messenger bag, the third prize draw from the PC Gamer Weekender Wednesday competition.

If you love Fallout 4 as much as us, then this is an awesome prize, letting you carry around your bottle caps, scrap metal and stimpaks in style.

The PC Gamer Weekender plays host to some of the world’s most talented developers working on some of the world’s biggest games including the likes of Overwatch, Total War: Warhammer, Project Cars 2, For Honor, Yooka Laylee and Star Citizen.

They’ll be speaking at the event over two stages, the PC Gamer Stage and the Developer Stage.

1pm prize: Retro Simon Swipe game

After a bit of old-fashioned fun? At 1pm you’ll be in with a chance of winning a slice of nostalgia courtesy of the electronic Simon Swipe game, an updated version of the vintage game.

Fans of all things old-school will be well served at the PC Gamer Weekender with the Retro Gaming Area, where you can play 8 player LAN matches of Counter Strike, try out the classic Amstrad CPC 464 and play retro-flavoured classics such as Super Meat Boy.

12pm prize: Overwatch Collector’s Edition

The first prize draw of the day was the Overwatch Collector’s Edition, which is an exclusive package of one of the most fun – and addictive – multiplayer games in recent memory.

Worth over £100, the Overwatch Collector's Edition includes a huge haul of collectables and bonus content, including a Soldier 76 statue, full colour art book, the Overwatch soundtrack and of course the Overwatch: Origins Edition game.

The PC Gamer Weekender is the place to see some of the biggest pre-release games coming to PC, including Dawn of War III, Tekken, Little Nightmares, Halo Wars 2, Endless Space 2 and Impact Winter.