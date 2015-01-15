GoPro bringing high-quality action cam footage to live TV

Just as Apple is rumored to be working on its own GoPro rival, GoPro itself has announced a very cool new initiative: bringing footage from its action cams to live TV.

GoPro has partnered with broadcast tech company Vislink to produce small transmitters, more powerful than the ones that already let GoPro users stream their action to the web, that can broadcast footage to TV in real-time.

The small and power-efficient transmitters will be attached to GoPro Hero4 cameras so that wearers can send out TV broadcast-quality video live.

The tech will be used for the first time during ESPN's Winter X Games 2015 in Aspen this month, and the Hero4 with the transmitter inside will go on sale later, this Spring.

The GoPro Hero 4 with the transmitter will likely cost more, and the company will announce pricing details as its commercial release gets closer.

Via The Verge