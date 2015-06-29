Can't wait for Apple Pay? Get Barclaycard's new NFC wearables instead

Following the launch of the bPay band last year, Barclaycard has unveiled three new wearable payment devices -- a wristband, key fob, and sticker.

Each device will use NFC contactless payment technology, which can be used to pay for transactions up to a value of £20 (rising to £30 later this year).

bPay will consist of a digital wallet, which is open to anyone with a UK-registered Visa or MasterCard debit or credit card, not just Barclaycard account holders.

Funds can be added to your digital wallet either online, using a new multi-platform mobile app, or with a set auto top-up.

Mike Saunders, Managing Director of Digital Consumer Payments at Barclaycard said, "We're in the midst of a sweeping change in the way we pay, with cash-dominated transactions being replaced by 'touch and go' contactless technology that has made it easier, safer and faster to make low-value payments."

"We're leading the innovation that will enable everyone to pay in a convenient, flexible, and secure way."

The devices will go on sale from bPay on July 1, which will likely be before the introduction of Apple Pay later in the month.

The devices will be available to buy on the high street in August, with prices starting at £14.99 for the bPay Sticker, £19.99 for the fob, and £24.99 for the bPay Band.