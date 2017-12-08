Watch the best trailers from The Game Awards

In just a couple of short years, The Game Awards have risen to become one of the most important awards shows in the video gaming calendar.

As well as giving out dozens of awards, including a trio for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the awards ceremony also played host to a number of exclusive trailer reveals.

Here's our pick of the best.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds fans got their best look yet at the game's new desert map in a new trailer. Called Mirimar, the map will introduce all new vehicles and weapons to the game, and will be available alongside the game's 1.0 release which was announced as coming on December 20th.

Death Stranding made a big appearance at last year's ceremony, and this year was no different. We won't try and explain the trailer that was shown, but you can watch it in all its insanity below.

Bayonetta was one of the best games released on the Xbox 360, and Bayonetta 2 was one of the Wii U's few exclusive game's worth caring about. Both are set to appear on the Nintendo Switch alongside an all new entry in the series.

Called, appropriately, Bayonetta 3, the new game was announced with a trailer that you can watch below.

Campo Santo burst onto the scene with the excellent Firewatch back in 2016, and last night saw the announcement of their next game, 'In the Valley of the Gods'.

Our final pick is the announcement trailer for Vacation Simulator, by the same team that brought you Job Simulator. With the latter game making for a perfect fit for today's nascent VR headsets, we're excited to see what the spiritual sequel makes of the hardware.

There were tons more games shown off too. You can find a full list of every trailer shown on The Game Awards' official YouTube channel.