Want the new Fitbit Charge 5? It's already on offer at Amazon

Right now, you can get the brand new Fitbit Charge 5 for £154.80 at Amazon, down from the regular price of £169.99. The Charge 5 only launched a few weeks ago, so we're surprised to see such a big saving so soon.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, with on-board GPS, EDA (electrodermal activity) stress monitoring, an ECG monitor, contactless payments, and much more besides. That's a whole lot of health and workout features for under £150.

If you don't live in the UK, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Save £15.19 This is the first deal we've seen on the brand new Fitbit Charge 5, and it's a respectable one. The Charge 5 is one of the most advanced Fitbits you can buy today, with an impressive array of health and workout tracking tools, and we expect this special offer won't last long.

More great Fitbit deals

If the Fitbit Charge 5 isn't the right watch for you, there are also some great savings on the rest of Fitbit's current lineup, including the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch and the slimline Fitbit Inspire 2.

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £165.20 at Amazon

The Versa 3 is Fitbit's take on the smartwatch, and a great alternative to an Apple Watch if you're mostly interested in keeping tabs on your physical and mental wellbeing. There's almost £35 off the Pink Clay and Midnight colorways, which isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but is very close.

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £78 at Amazon

Save £11.99 The sleek Fitbit Inspire 2 is the more affordable device in Fitbit's current lineup, and with this deal at Amazon it's even better value. The offer applies to the Lunar White and Desert Rose colorways, and is one of the best offers we've seen on the Inspire 2 to date. If you're on a tight budget, it's one to check out.

