Vote now in the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards

It's that time of the year again. It's time to crown the finest performers in the UK industry with the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019, and we need your help to narrow down our extensive longlists of the leading contenders to stellar shortlists. And there are great prizes to be won!*

The good news is that voting is now open, so please take a moment to have your say below on who should claim a coveted spot on the shortlist.

Voting on who makes the shortlist for the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards will close on July 24, 2019, so make sure you don't miss out.

Once we've counted all the votes, and consulted with our panel of expert judges, we'll announce the shortlist. You'll then be able to vote for the winners in each of the categories.

The winners will be revealed at the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, in October 2019 at an exclusive awards ceremony in London, UK.

Vote in the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019

*Terms and Conditions: Voting is open to everyone, however to take part in the prize draw you must be a UK resident. Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction. Nominations must be received by 17:00 (BST) 26/08/2019. The winner will be selected at random from all correct entries received and will be sent the prize free of charge. By taking part in the voting and the competition, you agree to be bound by the full terms and conditions which can be found here http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/.