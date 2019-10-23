Vodafone's new fibre broadband deal gets you a free speed upgrade for a really low price

Is broadband research getting you down? Are you just waiting until Black Friday comes along so you can get the best fibre broadband deals?

Well frankly, you don't have to play that painful waiting game, because Vodafone just launched an ace deal that will get you mega fast broadband now for an excellent price. It is offering Superfast 2 for the price of Superfast 1 - that means you get average downloading speeds of 63Mb for the price of 35Mb.

This is the cheapest mega fast fibre package around, so if you live in a busy home or you simply want to browse, game or stream quickly then this is the deal for you. And even if pure speed isn't your main concern, this deal also includes a phone line, line rental and a six month free trial of F-Secure SAFE antivirus.

All of this for just £23 a month or, if you're a Vodafone customer already, then you only have to pay £21 a month. Of course, when the deal is this good, we'd expect it to only be available for a limited amount of time. And this is exactly that - this deal expires on Thursday, October 31 2019. So hurry up and grab it before your Halloween gets even spookier and you have to *gasp* pay full price for fibre broadband!

Unsure whether fibre broadband is for you? Or thinking to add a TV package to your internet? Make your broadband search easier and check out our best broadband deals guide.

See our comparison of the best cheap broadband deals

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | FREE six months of F-Secure | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

If you've got a need for speed than this is the fibre broadband deal for you. Apart from boasting average download speeds of 63Mb with guaranteed a minimum of 55Mb (or money back) it is the best value fibre broadband deal around. You can get all of this for £23 a month or, if you're a Vodafone mobile phone customer, a mere £21 a month.

View Deal

Want more with your broadband deal?

Although this is the cheapest broadband deal out there for these speeds, we understand that you might just want something cheaper or fibre optic internet might just not be accessible in your area.

Well, if you don't live in a busy house hold or speed isn't your concern, why not try the Post Office unlimited broadband deal. You don't have to pay anything upfront and it's only £15.90 a month! However it is important to note that it offers average speeds of only 11Mb.

For those of you who want a freebie with their broadband why not consider BT? Its Superfast Fibre broadband deal for £28.99 a month guarantees 50Mb fibre speeds and offers a £100 pre-paid Mastercard. That's an ace freebie - who doesn't want £100?

Or if you want the freebie but you want it cheaper why not try Plusnet Unlimited Broadband? Their average speeds of 10Mb may seem slow but this will cost you only £18.99 a month. Plus it's throwing in a free pre-paid £75 credit card.

Read more: