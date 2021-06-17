Vodafone's new EVO scheme helps you save on the iPhone 12, Samsung S21 and more

Vodafone EVO has just launched as a new type of service from Vodafone which aims to get you top-end smartphones for lower-end prices. That means from the iPhone 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S21, you could have your favourite phone in your pocket sooner than you perhaps thought.

While you may have already kept an eye on the best Vodafone deals, including the Vodafone SIM only deals, in the hope you could snap up a saving, it might be Vodafone EVO that you've been waiting for.

What is Vodafone EVO?

Vodafone EVO is the new way that the company will sell all its smartphones. It works by offering savings on new handsets based on a few factors - you choose your phone plan, extra features and whether you want to trade-in an old device.

This works by not only using that trade-in value but also extending contract length up to three years with an option to upgrade after a year. Again, you can trade-in your current phone at that one-year period to get a new model.

Once you've chosen your preferred handset and decided the length of you contract, you can then choose your data, minutes and texts - all of which factors into how much you'll pay.

There are other benefits to keep customers loyal, including the Unlimited Data Booster which, as the name suggests, lets you activate no-limits data for a 30-day period up to six times on certain plans. Unlimited picture messaging is another addition that's useful for those that like MMS.

Battery refresh is another plus, which lets you replace the phone's battery free of charge should it start to fail. You also get a two year warranty on new devices.

Vodafone gives you roaming in 81 destinations across the world, 5G at no extra cost with 5G roaming, plus VeryMe loyalty rewards for weekly treats and giveaways.

What are the best Vodafone EVO deals?

You could get your hands on the iPhone 12 for £27 per month, with £29 up front, if you trade-in an iPhone X, XR, XS, or XS Max, for example. Here are some other examples, all also with £29 up front.

Samsung Galaxy S21 : £21 per month when you trade in a Galaxy S10 series device.

£21 per month when you trade in a Galaxy S10 series device. iPhone 12 Pro Max : £41 per month when you trade in an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max.

£41 per month when you trade in an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max. iPhone 11: £25 per month when you trade in an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max.

Max Taylor, consumer director, Vodafone UK, said: "New Vodafone EVO allows customers to get the smartphone they want at the price they choose. We are setting a new benchmark for flexibility, combining the benefits of device contracts of up to three years, a fantastic trade-in offer and the option to upgrade from one year."

Read more: