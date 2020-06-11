Vodafone's fibre broadband deals offer big vouchers, fast speeds and very low prices

Vodafone's latest promotion on broadband deals has managed to score big in all areas - price, speeds and is even throwing in a free gift on top...but not for very long now.

For the past few weeks, Vodafone has been a top choice for internet as it offers a free upgrade to its faster internet plan. That currently means speeds averaging 63Mb for just £22.95 - an exceptionally good price.

But then to take that a step further, Vodafone is now currently offering £75 vouchers to Amazon.co.uk on top. Pair that with the lack of upfront costs and further discounts for existing customers and Vodafone is easily at the top of the list for fibre broadband deals.

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

Here it is, a real bargain of a fibre broadband deal! It costs £22.95 for speeds averaging 63Mb - that should be plenty fast enough even for busy households and binge streamers. And existing Vodafone customers could save up to £3 a month, bringing the cost down to a market-smashing £19.95 per month



Deal ends on June 15View Deal

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.

What other broadband deals are out there?

There are a lot of different offers available on internet making it hard to know what is right for you. However, there are a few that shine ever so slightly brighter than the competition:

- Virgin M100 Fibre | 108Mb average speed | FREE upfront| £24/pm | £50 voucher

- BT Fibre 1 | 50Mb average speed | £9.99 upfront | £27.99/pm | £80 Mastercard

- Plusnet Fibre | 36Mb average speed | free upfront | £22.99/pm | £60 Mastercard

