Vizio soundbars have arrived in the UK with budget-friendly model

US TV and audio technology brand Vizio has announced the launch of its audio range in the UK, starting with its SB362An 2.1 All-In-One Soundbar.

With dual integrated three-inch subwoofers, the new soundbar promises a deep and bassy sound performance, while two 2.25-inch full range drivers should render the full frequency range of your movies, TV shows, and music with "extraordinary power and precision", according to the company.

The SB362An also features DTS Virtual:X technology, a cinema sound codec that uses object-based audio to virtually position different sounds in a 3D space, much like its main competitor, Dolby Atmos.

Vizio says that the new soundbar is "supremely flexible", with a number of different input options (including a 3.5mm stereo audio analogue input and digital optical input), and configurations that should work for any space, whether your home cinema setup is in a large living room or a cramped bedroom.

As such, the Vizio SB362An can be "rotated for multiple mounting configurations" so it can be positioned on a TV stand or fixed to the wall directly.

With Bluetooth built-in, the soundbar can be used for playing music as well as enhancing the sound of your movies or games.

At just £149, its remarkably cheap compared to similar models on the market, so could be a good option if you want to make your movies sound more immersive without breaking the bank.