Virgin's fibre broadband starts at just £24/pm and comes with a £75 voucher

If you're on the hunt for a new internet plan packed with high-end speeds, Virgin's new sale will be the perfect option, offering fast speeds, low costs and a big cash incentive.
On both its M100 and M200 plans, Virgin is throwing in a £75 Amazon voucher right now and while that's an impressive incentive, its the speeds and pricing that really sell these packages.
Go for the M100 option and you'll pay just £24 a month for speeds averaging 108Mb. Upgrade to the M200 deal and your prices will only rise to £28 a month despite the rise to speeds averaging 213Mb.
Both of these are some of the best overall value fibre broadband deals, especially for the speeds they are offering. With either package, you'll be set-up for working from home, heavy gaming sessions and large downloads.
Virgin's fibre broadband deal in full:
Virgin M100: 18 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Virgin's M100 plan is a fantastic option for fibre internet. Not only is it one of the cheaper options around at just £24 a month but that price gets you speeds averaging 108Mb. That's roughly double what most deals offer at this price point. On top of that, you'll also get a £75 Amazon voucher thrown in.
View Deal
Virgin M200: 18 months | Avg speeds 213Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £28 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Got a bit more money to spend? Virgin's M200 package boosts speeds to an average of 213Mb. That's fast, perfect for gamers, working from home or anyone with a large collection of smart devices all connected at once. £28 a month, like the above option, it comes with a £75 Amazon voucher.
View Deal
