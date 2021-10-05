Virgin's fibre broadband starts at just £24/pm and comes with a £75 voucher

If you're on the hunt for a new internet plan packed with high-end speeds, Virgin's new sale will be the perfect option, offering fast speeds, low costs and a big cash incentive.

On both its M100 and M200 plans, Virgin is throwing in a £75 Amazon voucher right now and while that's an impressive incentive, its the speeds and pricing that really sell these packages.

Go for the M100 option and you'll pay just £24 a month for speeds averaging 108Mb. Upgrade to the M200 deal and your prices will only rise to £28 a month despite the rise to speeds averaging 213Mb.

Both of these are some of the best overall value fibre broadband deals, especially for the speeds they are offering. With either package, you'll be set-up for working from home, heavy gaming sessions and large downloads.

Broadband deals: see the other fantastic offers available

Virgin's fibre broadband deal in full:

Read more: