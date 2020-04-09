Virgin's broadband and TV deals are cut in price, boosted in speeds and loaded with channels

When it comes to broadband and TV deals, Virgin Media has massively stepped up its game recently, discounting a wide range of offers - from the absolute cheapest to its most decked-out offer.

But it's not the big packages like the 'Ultimate Oomph Bundle' (yep...real name) that we're interested in this Easter weekend. Where the best value seems to lie right now is in Virgin's Big Bundles.

The Big Bundle is Virgin's cheapest TV and broadband plan and one that they recently cut even further. While Virgin does claim its down from £38 a month, we remember it nearer to £32. Either way, it now costs just £29.99 a month.

That secures you speeds averaging 108Mb and over 110 channels, making it an extremely impressive offer at that price. And for those who like a fix of drama, Virgin has a further discount for you.

Knocking its Big Bundle + Drama pack down from £38 to £35 a month, you can get the best of Fox, Sky One, Alibi and more, while still holding on to those impressive 108Mb speeds above.

Many broadband providers have had to stop installing broadband and TV deals recently due to the UK's lockdown and although Virgin is the one last provider holding out, it is worth checking its coronavirus advice page before ordering to make sure this is still the case.

Not the offer for you? Consult our fibre broadband deals for more

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | £35 activation | £ 38 £29.99 a month

We remember it being £33 a month not £29.99 a month but either way, this is the cheapest we've seen the Big Bundle in a very long time! If you want a cheap broadband and TV deal from Virgin, nothing comes close to this right now.

View Deal

Virgin Big Bundle + Drama | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 150+ channels | £35 activation | £38 £35 a month

If you like to keep up with the latest drama TV shows, then this upgraded package will be perfect for you. You'll be gaining a host of extra content from channels like Sky One, Fox, Universal, Alibi and more. It costs an extra £5 a month on top of the above plan.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

Today's best Virgin broadband deals