Virgin Mobile is now selling SIM-free mobile phones – and they're pretty cheap

Virgin Mobile has announced that it's now selling SIM-free mobile phones, including the iPhone 6S, the Huawei P Smart, and the Samsung Galaxy J3.

This means you can get a brand new handset without having to commit to monthly repayments, perfect if you're happy with your current SIM plan but need to upgrade your phone.

Head straight to the Virgin Mobile website to see its SIM-free range

SIM-free phones have become increasingly popular in the last few years, as it's usually very expensive to get flagship phones on contract when they go on sale. It can be a lot cheaper to buy the phones SIM-free and unlocked and pair them with a bargain SIM only deal.

At just £289.99, Virgin Mobile is the cheapest place in the UK that you can get your hands on a brand new SIM-free iPhone 6S. You can see the full deals below:

Cheap SIM-free iPhone 6S at Virgin Mobile

SIM-free iPhone 6s £289.99 at Virgin Mobile

This 32GB iPhone 6S is a steal at under £290, and it comes in four colour options: Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Grey. If you want an iPhone but don't want to spend a fortune, then this is a great option.

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy J3 £114.99 at Virgin Mobile

At £115, this is a pretty good deal for the Galaxy J3. When we tested it, we were impressed by its bright screen and slim design, although we felt annoyances like a lack of auto brightness hold it back from greatness.

Need some data?

If you're after a good deal on data, you'll be pleased to know that Virgin Mobile has topped Three's 100GB of data for £20 offer by chucking on another 20GB of data on top. Yes, that means you can now get 120GB of data for that price.

It's the best big data SIMO deal on offer in the UK right now - but it will only be available until the end of the month. You can see this offer in all its glory down below and we fully advise grabbing one before it goes - these kind of deals don't come around everyday.

The Virgin Mobile SIM only deal in full