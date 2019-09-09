Virgin Media's flash broadband deal: get a free 43-inch 4K TV or £150 bill credit

Bored of seeing broadband 'deals' that can only muster up a meagre discount or throw in an old tablet? Well, Virgin Media is changing the game this week by offering new customers a free 43-inch UHD Toshiba Smart TV worth £349 or £150 credit to your bill with selected big broadband bundles.

The broadband and TV deals on offer go large on speeds and channels. The Bigger Bundle + Sports offers electric 100Mb+ broadband, 240+ channels (including all Sky Sports and BT Sport options) and weekend landline calls. While the so-called Ultimate Oomph bundle offers incredible average download speeds of 516Mb, 270 TV channels as well as a mobile SIM with unlimited data, texts and calls. In fact, this bundle includes the UK’s fastest widely available broadband.

Or say, you don't really need a new 4K TV right now (have you already spent some quality time with our 4K TV deals guide?), this fabulous flash sale also offers a choice of £150 credit to your bill on any of these bundles.

However if you want this, you will have to hurry as this deal ends soon. You will have to place your order before 11.59pm this Wednesday, September 11 to claim this ace freebie.

Virgin's flash sale broadband deals in full:

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Sports +Toshiba UHD TV | 12 months | 108Mbps average speed | Weekend calls | 240+ channels including BT Sport and Sky Sports | £35 set-up | £72 per month

This broadband and TV deal from Virgin has just about everything: 200-odd channels including the likes of MTV, Disney Channel and the full suite of BT Sport and Sky Sports stations. While on the internet side, you get the benefit of 108Mb average speeds - that should mean seamless 4K streaming to that new TV Or, for an extra £8 a month, you can double the speed again. Ends September 11 - hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to orderView Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle + Toshiba UHD TV | 12 months | 516Mbps average speed | 270+ channels including BT Sport, Sky Sports & Sky Cinema | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £89 a month

Broadband and TV packages don't get much more impressive than this. Incredible ultrafast speeds. access to over 270 channels and Sky Sports, BT Sport and Sky Cinema all in 4K HD. Virgin even throws in two V6 boxes letting you pause, rewind and record with ease. If you can stomach that monthly price there really is no package more impressive than this, especially now that you'll get a TV thrown in as well. Ends September 11 - hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to order View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.