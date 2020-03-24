Virgin broadband deals now come with no upfront costs...unlike fibre from BT or Sky

Virgin Media broadband is one of the most feature-packed and speediest internet service providers out there right now. However, with so much on offer, the brand does also tend to fall on the higher-end of the broadband deals price range.

But to diminish these costs slightly, Virgin has temporarily slashed all of its upfront costs. Considering it was originally charging £35 for set-up, that's a pretty strong saving and takes the battle to its two closest competitors - BT and Sky - who currently do require upfront costs with their broadband.

These costs have been cut on both Virgin's M series broadband deals and across all of its jam-packed broadband and TV deals, so you have free range on what offer you can go for. You'll just need to be quick about it.

Virgin will be pulling back on the upfront spend on Sunday, March 29 at 11.59pm, giving you just this week to land a discount here. We've picked out the best of the Virgin plans and listed them below or to see them all, head straight to Virgin.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | FREE activation | £33 a month

Virgin's cheapest TV package, the Big Bundle comes in at £33 a month and right now, no upfront costs. At that price you're getting speeds averaging 54Mb, over 100 channels, the ability to pause and rewind live TV and weekend calls.

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | FREE activation| £45 a month

With a bit more on offer, the Bigger Bundle will be the perfect middle ground for many. It jumps the speeds up to 108Mb, gains you an increased count of over 220 channels, including 4K BT Sport and you still get the weekend calls. However you're paying £45 a month here.

Virgin 'Ultimate Oomph' Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 260+ channels | FREE activation fee | £89 £79 a month + unlimited data SIM

Got cash to splash on your broadband and TV deals? The strangely named 'Ultimate Oomph' could be perfect. Along with the slightly ridiculous average speeds of 516Mb, you're also getting anytime calls, over 260 channels including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports - both in HD - and even a completely unlimited data SIM.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

