Virgin and TalkTalk are battling it out for the best broadband deal this weekend

Dedicated your weekend to finding new broadband deals? Well we've got two offers to speed up that process, offering fast internet with low costs and a tempting incentive on the side.

These two promotions come from Virgin and TalkTalk. Of the two, Virgin is the stronger offer, supplying you with speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of £24 each month.

That's fast enough to have multiple HD streams going, a load of smart devices running in the background and have a smooth gaming experience at the same time. And on top of that, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon.

While Virgin's package is excellent, it does lack in its coverage. You can only get Virgin in select areas of the UK. If it's not available where you are, an offer from TalkTalk is the perfect alternative.

It comes in at the same price and offers a similar voucher - £80 that you can use at Amazon, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard. However, where these deals differ is in speeds, with TalkTalk dropping to an average of 67Mb.

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals:

The best fibre internet plan around Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Right now, Virgin has the best broadband deal on the market. It costs you just £24 a month while supplying some incredible speeds averaging 108Mb. That is almost double what most other plans are able to secure you for this price. On top of that, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon voucher.

An alternative offer from TalkTalk:

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £24 per month + £80 voucher

While both plans are very similar in most ways, TalkTalk has much slower speeds. However, TalkTalk is much more widely available in the UK and for a lot of people, it's the more likely option. It's speeds are still incredibly fast at 67Mb - enough for large households streaming a lot and working from home. Like Virgin, it only costs £24 a month and also offers a voucher. The voucher TalkTalk offers can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

