The Very sale is on – here are our five favourite deals from 'Pink Weekend'

The new Very sale is live and there are some excellent bargains to be had in the 'Pink Weekend' event. We've had a deep dive through the latest deals and have highlighted our favourite picks across a few categories that we hope you'll find useful.

To make sure you're getting the best deal though, we've compared and double-checked the newly discounted prices at Very.co.uk with other retailers too, in order to make sure these are the cheapest offers and you're not missing out on a better deal. Deals are live now and will end July 17. If you'd like to see the full collection of deals, head on over to the Pink Weekend Very Sale homepage.

TechRadar's top five deals in the Very sale

HP Stream X360 2-in-1 laptop £199.99 (save £20)

Available in purple or blue, this stylish 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid is ideal for users with modest needs. Maybe you just need something to do a bit of work on and browse the internet? You're also getting a year of free access to Office 365 Personal. Very's sale sees the price go £20 cheaper than the nearest competitor, Currys.

Dyson V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £259.99

Very may well be claiming a £189 saving compared to its usual price, but compared to the other retailers, this is only about £20 cheaper than the next best deal from the Dyson store. Still, given the expensive nature of these excellent vacuum cleaners, we'll take any discount we can get, especially at this time of year. Very has a few more discounts on the pricier models too if you fancy a bigger upgrade. Here's a link to the other Dyson deals.

Black or White PS4 Slim with FREE game £229.99

Very has a few decent PS4 Slim deals at the moment, especially if you're not bothered about huge multi-game bundles. Follow the link above and there are multiple single-game bundles with the likes of WipEout: Omega Collection, Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Ratchet & Clank and Horizon: Zero Dawn. The cheapest PS4 we've seen on its own this weekend is £224, so getting one with one of these games for a few quid more looks like a great deal to us.

GHD IV Styler £79

GHD are one of the UK's most popular brands in hair straighteners and they can be more than a little pricey. Very has knocked a massive £30 off today though meaning you can get one of the best devices around for straightening and curling your hair. We'd be surprised if stock lasted throughout the weekend to be honest and you could be waiting until Black Friday to see a price this good again. Update: Amazon has just price-matched this GHD IV Styler deal, but both retailers are way cheaper than other UK stores.

Candy Smart Touch CS492D3W 9KG load washing machine £199.99

We know, not exactly exciting, but we're hoping you'll find this one useful. We're highlighting this washing machine deal because this is incredibly cheap for a 9KG capacity washer - that allows for a serious amount of clothing and is a solid pick for family homes. The same model is £229.99 at Argos. Head on over to Currys and you'll find the 9KG washing machines cost £249.99 and upwards.

More from Very's Pink Weekend Sale

Want to see what else is on for Very's Pink Weekend sale? Take a look at the links below as we've broken the sale into different categories for you to get straight to the things you might be interested in. Fingers crossed you get a great deal.