TicWatch E2 and TicWatch S2 prices hit a new low with these top smartwatch deals

If you're after a new smartwatch, then Amazon's Prime Day deals 2020 may have exactly what you're looking for in the form of the TicWatch E2 and TicWatch S2 - with both smartwatches hitting their lowest prices ever on Amazon.

These feature-packed smartwatches are the perfect companion to your Android smartphone (they also work with iPhones, but functionality is a touch more limited) without demanding a huge amount of your money.

If you're after a great value smartwatch to pair with your Android phone, the TicWatch E2 is an excellent option. Its battery easily last two days - if not longer -, GPS is built-in, and it can track swimming and surfing as well as walking, running, cycling and loads more.

Fancy a rugged smartwatch which won't break the bank and boasts military-grade durability? Look no further, the TicWatch S2 is feature-packed, has built-in GPS and a heart-rate monitor, and is now available for 40% off during Prime Day.

Both come with GPS, which lets you leave your phone at home (or in the locker room) when you go out to exercise and the smartwatches will be able to track where you have been.

They also offer heart-rate monitors, allowing you to keep an eye on your beats per minute, plus both are fully water resistant to 5 ATM (up to 50 meters) and come with specific activity tracking for swimming and surfing.

The only decision you'll have to make is which one to go for. The TicWatch E2 provides a stylish design which fits more seamlessly into day-to-day scenarios.

The TicWatch S2 is geared towards those with active lifestyles who want a more rugged smartwatch with military-grade durability.

