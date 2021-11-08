This Xiaomi Mi 11 deal shows you don't need to wait for the Black Friday phone sales

One of the best phones of the year so far has been the Xiaomi Mi 11, the latest top-tier flagship from one of the biggest tech companies in the world. It launched at a premium price, starting at £749 for the smallest-storage version, but that's changed.

An early Black Friday deal from Xiaomi has cut £200 from the asking price of the phone - and at £549, the device is an absolute bargain. That's for the 128GB phone, but the deal extends to the 256GB version, which is now £599.

This discount is offered on Amazon, and runs until November 29, so it'll be live through the entire Black Friday phone deals period (unless it sells out). If the price is still too high, there are deals on the Xiaomi 11T and a few other Xiaomi phones that we'll also list, though they're not quite at £200 off.

Image Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB: £749 £549 at Amazon (save £200)

Xiaomi's 2021 flagship phone is £200 off in this deal that was only matched over Amazon's Prime Day. It's a big saving for one of the best phones of the year. The 256GB version is also discounted by as much:

256GB: £799 £599 at Amazon (save £200) View Deal

The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, as well as a 4,600mAh battery, 55W charging and 50W wireless powering.

It's a big phone with a 6.81-inch screen, and it's a display with a 1440 x 3200 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The cameras are the real stars of the show here - as well as a 108MP main and 13MP ultra-wide snapper, there's a 5MP telemacro that's fantastic at taking close-up pictures - if you want proof of that, just check out an entire feature we wrote about the camera.

If the Mi 11 is too pricey for you, some other Xiaomi phones are on offer too:

Image Xiaomi 11T 256GB: £549 £439 at Amazon (save £110)

Xiaomi's latest mid-range phone comes with the Mi 11's main and telemacro cameras, and its software, but has some downgrades in the design and processing departments to save money.

Image Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 128GB: £399 £309 at Amazon (save £90)

This budget Xiaomi phone launched alongside the Mi 11 and it's an incredibly slender phone, perfect for people who don't need massive devices. This is the lowest price we've seen it at.

Image Poco X3 Pro 128GB: £229 £159 at Amazon (save £70)

Thanks to the discount, this powerhouse from Xiaomi's Pocophone sub-brand is now extremely affordable - it has a big battery, fairly powerful chipset and good-looking display.

