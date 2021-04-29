This week's Apple Watch deals offer a rare return to record low prices

We haven't seen too many Apple Watch deals on the latest generation yet. The Series 6 launched way back in September 2020, and until this month the biggest discount we had seen was £30 off, and that was a rarity in itself. However, right now you can save £100 on the 4G Apple Watch Series 6, in a return to a record low £409 price that only surfaced for the first time a few weeks ago.

If you missed your chance to grab this offer earlier in the month you'd be forgiven - these Apple Watch deals only lasted around a day before, however you've got another shot now. That's a stunning saving considering those RRPs haven't budged too far since launch, so if you've been holding out for a price drop now's your chance to swoop.

If you don't need that 4G capability we are seeing even cheaper record low prices on the GPS models as well. These Apple Watch deals have appeared a few times before, but they still offer the best prices we've seen yet. You'll find the 40mm GPS model available for £349 (was £379) as John Lewis, and the 44mm sitting at £379 (was £409). What's more, you're also picking up six months of Apple Fitness+ for free, and a two year guarantee here as well.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (4G, 44mm): £509 £409 at Amazon

That £509 RRP on the 4G Apple Watch Series 6 hasn't budged too far since release, but following a flash sale earlier in the month Amazon has once again reduced this price to its lowest position yet. You'll find the latest luxury smartwatch from Apple available for just £409 right now, though we don't know how long this deal will last this time.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) | 6 months Apple Fitness+ free: £379 £349 at John Lewis

If you don't need that 4G capability you can spend significantly less on your new Apple Watch. This offer from John Lewis returns the 40mm to its lowest price yet and throws in six months of Apple Fitness+ for free as well as a two year guarantee.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) | 6 months Apple Fitness+ free: £409 £379 at John Lewis

The 44mm model is better suited for those who need a larger screen, and it's seeing the same £30 saving this week. You're paying just a little more for that extra screen space here, as well as supporting larger wrist sizes between 140 and 220mm.

More cheap Apple Watch deals

If you're looking for something a little cheaper but still want an excellent set of fitness features, take a look at the latest Fitbit deals. Or for an Android smartwatch experience, we're also rounding up all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch sales as well.