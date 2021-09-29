This Vodafone tariff offers one of the best overall prices on the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple's latest series of devices are all now available to buy and if you've got your sights set on the all-out iPhone 13 Pro Max, the retailer Mobiles.co.uk has one of the best overall deals to choose right now.

This offer is on the Vodafone network, getting you the device with an impressive 100GB of data. For that, you only have to pay £55 a month and £75 upfront. That makes it a lot cheaper than most iPhone 13 Pro Max deals out there right now.

With 100GB of data, you'll be set up for a full month of usage. That will allow you to browse the internet for around 1200 hours, stream roughly 20,000 songs or get through 200 hours of SD streaming.

You can find out more about this deal below or, if you're after something a bit cheaper, consult our iPhone 13 Pro deals guide.

See this iPhone 13 Pro Max deal in full:

What is the iPhone 13 Pro Max like?

Apple's most powerful handset to date - the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In most ways, it is the same as the iPhone 13 Pro but with a few minor improvements to earn its 'Max' title.

The most obvious change is the screen size, bringing you all the way up to a whopping 6.7-inches. That makes this almost the same size as Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Other than the increase in battery size, there aren't many improvements over the Pro model. It has the same A15 bionic processing chip, triple camera set-up, and MagSafe functionality, plus almost identical displays and glass strength, offering one of the highest definition displays on the market.

Read our full iPhone 13 Pro Max review