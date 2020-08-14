This Samsung 4K TV is now just £599, but will probably sell out soon

If you're after a new Samsung TV at a competitive price, we may have you covered. Currys is currently running a promotion on the Samsung TU8500 4K TV, an LCD model seeing a £150 discount on its 50-inch model, bringing down the cost to just £599.

If you're after some more screen real estate, too, the larger 55-inch model is now retailing for £699, after a price cut of £100.

The TU8500 is already proving to be one of Samsung's biggest sellers for 2020, as a mid-priced LCD model that offers a smart compromise between performance and expense. This isn't a QLED set – the term for Samsung's more premium 'quantum dot' models, which feature enhanced contrast and higher brightness, along with other higher-end technologies – but it's certainly a decent buy for an everyday TV.

You'll get 4K resolution and HDR, as is largely expected of pretty much any new smart TV these days – as well as broad smart assistant support for Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You'll find the dynamic HDR10+ format here, too, but not its Dolby Vision competitor.

Today's best Samsung 4K TV deals

The TU8500 is Samsung's flagship affordable LCD TV, being the highest specified set before you get into its QLED range – containing everything from the edge-lit Q60T or gaming-focused Q80T to the entry-level 8K Q800T or blowout Q950TS.

You're missing out on high-end technologies, then, such as ALLM (auto low latency mode) for gaming, or any HDMI 2.1 ports. You're also making use of a Crystal Processor 4K, rather than the Quantum Processor 4K used by most 4K QLEDs, or even the Quantum Processor Lite utilized by the Q60T – so don't expect the picture to be as breathtaking as other Samsung models. For the money, though, this is a smart time to buy an already competitively-priced 4K TV.

Just want a QLED TV? Check out deals on the entry-level Q60T below:

Today's best Samsung Q60T QLED TV 43" deals Samsung QE43Q65T (2020) QLED... John Lewis £599 View Reduced Price Samsung Qe43Q60T 43 Inch,... very.co.uk £799 £599 View Reduced Price SAMSUNG QE43Q60TAUXXU Smart... Currys PC World £799 £599 View Samsung QE43Q60TAUXXU 2020... PRC Direct £599 View Show More Deals