This Razer gaming chair deal is comfortably the best around ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday 2021 is only a few weeks away, but you won't want to miss out on this Razer Iskur gaming chair deal, which has had its price slashed by £70 to £279.99. (Not in the UK? Check out the best gaming chair deals in your region below.)

Ordinarily, the Razer Iskur gaming chair would set you back £349.98 on some third-party websites. If you were to buy the Razer Iskur directly from Razer, however, you'd have to fork out an eyewatering £499.99. But, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, ebuyer.com has reduced the price of one of the most comfortable chairs around.

If you act now, you'll save yourself a tidy 20% off its normal third-party retail price. We don't know how much longer this offer will last, either. So if you're after a new gaming chair that meets all of your comfort needs, you'll want to snap this one up as soon as possible.

Today's best early Razer Iskur Black Friday deal

Razer Iskur gaming chair: £349.98 £279.99 at ebuyer.com

Save £70 – The Razer Iskur gaming chair has fully adjustable armrests, headrest and back angle, plus its fully sculpted lumbar support system

This is a superb deal if you're in the market for a new gaming chair ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Razer is well-known for its brilliant products, so you're getting great value for money with this Razer Iskur gaming chair deal.

With its ergonomic lumbar support system and high density molded foam, the Razer Iskur gaming chair will help you to maintain a comfortable posture during those long gaming sessions. Not only that, but its 4D armrests are fully adjustable, enabling you to reposition them to suit where you place your arms.

The Razer Iskur's headrest and back angle are adjustable, too. And, with the ability to support up to 136kg, PVC leather finish, and metal and plywood frame, it'll keep you supported all day long.

In our Razer Iskur review, we said the chair was a "solid first effort" for the company, but its price may put some people off. With this deal, though, you won't have to worry about that.

