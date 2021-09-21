This PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD is down to its lowest ever price

If you’re planning to upgrade your PS5 internal SSD storage, the compatible Samsung 980 Pro 1TB has dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon – now just £129.03. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung 980 Pro deals in your area.)

That’s a saving of 33% on this popular SSD or £63.76 off the usual asking price of £192.79. Again, it’s never been this cheap before, so don’t miss your chance to grab it.

Of course, even though the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD is compatible with the PS5, and one of our picks for the best SSD for PS5 in general, you will need to purchase a heatsink. We recommend the QIVYNSRY M.2 heatsink, which costs £17.99. Cheaper heatsinks are available, but this one will ensure your new storage stays super cool and importantly fits Sony’s size requirements so it fits in the PS5’s SSD bay.

Purchasing the heatsink takes the total price up to £147.02, which is still a hefty saving of £45.77. Most NVMe SSDs that come with a built-in heat sink cost upwards of £170, too.

Even though Sony’s SSD expansion is a lot more complicated than Microsoft’s Seagate 1TB Expansion Card, which simply slots into the back of an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, consumers are already benefiting from cheaper prices than what Microsoft has offered with its proprietary drive (which has dropped to £179.99 in the past).

