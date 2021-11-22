Alienware m15 R4 with Nvidia RTX 3080 gets massive £750 discount – but it's selling out fast

As with previous years, Dell is putting out some truly amazing early Black Friday deals, and all this week we expect some seriously impressive time-limited offers as well.

Today's deals are suitably impressive, with a huge £450 knocked off the excellent Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.

Meanwhile, the Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop has had a huge £750 price cut, and is now £2,599 for the model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB RAM and 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor.

These offers are Dell's "Limited Quantity Deals" that are running throughout the week, and as the name suggests, stock at this price is limited, and it's selling out fast. We've already seen a brilliant Dell XPS 15 deal sell out this morning already, so you don't want to miss out on these offers.

The deals directly below are at Dell UK - if you're not in the UK, scroll to the bottom of this article to see laptop deals in your region.

Today's best Dell Limited Quality deals

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,899 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,899 £1,449 at Dell

Save £450 - This slim and light 2-in-1 laptop doesn't just look gorgeous, it's powerful as well with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM. The 13.4-inch touchscreen is stunning with an ultra-high 4K resolution.

Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 £2,599 at Dell

Save £750 - Dell has given this brilliant gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3080 a massive price cut for today only. This deal is selling out fast so you want to be quick. The powerful GPU will play any PC game with ease on the 1080p 300Hz screen.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, Ryzen 9, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,199 Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, Ryzen 9, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,199 £1,799 at Dell

Save £400 - This is another great gaming laptop deal from Dell. Coming with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and powerful RTX 3070 GPU, this is a brilliant offer from Dell. It comes with an Nvidia G-Sync 1440p 240Hz screen for fast and frantic gameplay.

Dell has a range of other great XPS deals and gaming laptop deals that you should really check out. These deals are only live for today, and the rate they are selling out means we wouldn't be surprised if many of them go out of stock in a few hours.

The Alienware m15 R4 is a particularly great deal, as with the £750 saving, it's one of the better ways to get an RTX 3080-equipped laptop. Nvidia's latest GPUs have been hard to come by, so massive savings like this will enable you to play the latest games in stunning quality with features like ray tracing and DLSS enabled.

