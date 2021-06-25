This LG BX OLED TV deal throws in free wireless earbuds and a Deliveroo voucher

The LG BX OLED TV has somehow become an even better bargain, thanks to a neat discount code that cuts £60 from the entry-level OLED's RRP. You'll also get a free pair of wireless earbuds and a free £50 Deliveroo voucher. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)

This 55-inch LG BX OLED was already one of the cheapest OLED TVs in LG's 2020 range, and it's only become an even better deal. If you use code BANK60 at checkout you'll get an extra £60 off the asking price (making the TV just £899).

If that already wasn't good enough, RGB Direct is throwing in a pair of LG HBS-FN4 wireless earbuds and a £50 Deliveroo voucher as well (perfect for a TV dinner in front of your new home cinema).

Today's best OLED TV deals

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £959 £899 at RGB Direct

Get the flagship size on this bargain OLED TV, with a £60 discount and free goodies at RGB Direct right now. With deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio – as well as the webOS smart platform – it's a great centerpiece TV for your home. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos audio too.View Deal

Even though it was already a budget OLED to begin with, the LG BX offers a convenient marriage of performance and affordability. It packages a high-quality OLED panel with an a7 Gen 3 processor that can mostly meet the heights of more advanced TV processors (like the a9 chipset used in the LG CX).

Sure, there's a bit of video noise in dark scenes, but we still thought this was a solid TV set that deserved 4.5 stars in our review. Though if the issues pout you off, it is worth considering that LG may be releasing an even greater value OLED in the coming months.

There's a new A1 OLED model on the way ('A' Series rather than 'B' Series) that's even cheaper than the new B Series model – and while you can expect some corners to be cut (like no HDMI 2.1 and a cheaper processor), it may prove a good entry point for many. For now, though, this BX OLED TV deal is probably a better bet.

More OLED TV deals