This is one of the best MacBook Pro deals we've ever seen on Black Friday

We've been keeping an eye on the best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals, and if you're in the UK, this is definitely one of the top offers we've seen so far, with John Lewis offering an amazing £340 off one of the latest models.

After weeks of waiting, Black Friday deals are finally here, including some great prices on Apple's MacBook Pro devices.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best MacBook Pro Black Friday deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, M1): £1,799 MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, M1): £1,799 £1,459 at John Lewis

Save £340 - If you're looking for a bit more power, this 2020 MacBook Pro comes with 16GB RAM, ideal for home working, video editing, graphic design and more! What's better, it's a massive £340 off at John Lewis while stocks last....

For just £1,459 (down from an original price of £1,799), you're getting one of the most powerful Apple MacBook Pro devices around today, powered by an Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

There's also the Magic Keyboard interface, Touch Bar, Retina display with True Tone technology, and a custom-designed T2 Security Chip. We gave the 2020 MacBook Pro 4/5 stars in our review, noting its ability to handle anything you may throw at it.

More MacBook Pro deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MacBook Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals