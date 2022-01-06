This Instant Pot alternative from Ninja is back to its Black Friday price

Amazon has slashed 17% off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid multicooker OL750UK , reducing it from £299.99 to just £249.00 . That’s the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for this Instant Port alternative, making it great value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot and multicooker deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots and multicookers are an ideal space-saving gadget, as they offer a multitude of cooking methods in one appliance, ensuring your kitchen countertop doesn’t get cluttered. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

The Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid multicooker OL750UK has a capacity of 7.5 litres and can hold enough food for four to six people. It can pressure-cook, slow-cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm, and unlike Instant Pot cookers it doesn’t require an additional lid to air-fry.

Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker: £299.99 Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker: £299.99 £249.00 at Amazon

Save £50 - Amazon has knocked 17% off the price of this Instant Pot alternative, which adds air frying to the already extensive list of cooking methods these devices typically offer. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the multicooker - it dropped to just £185.99 in late December last year - this is still a decent saving.

Unlike previous Ninja Foodi multi cookers, this version, which was only launched in late 2021, includes a handy new steam-air-fry function that introduces steam when air-frying to keep foods moist and succulent, while still ensuring they cook quickly with a crisp finish. On test, we found this was particularly effective for cooking steak .

Along with the bundled meat thermometer, which will indicate the internal temperature of the meat, so you know exactly when it's cooked to your liking, it makes cooking this indulgent treat a breeze.

