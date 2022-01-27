This Eufy robot vacuum that can also mop is back to its (almost) lowest price

Amazon has slashed 20% off the price of the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum, reducing it from £499.99 to £399.99 – which brings it down to almost the best price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, that can mop as well as collect dust and dander from floors. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The best robot vacuums take on the chore of floor cleaning and work their way around your home unaided, leaving you to put your feet up. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum is the brand’s top-of-the-range robot vacuum. Unlike other Eufy models, it features a Lidar sensor so it knows exactly which room it’s cleaning and the most efficient path to take. It also uses AI to identify and avoid obstacles in its path, ensuring stray socks and charging cables don’t end up tangled in its brush roller.

Today's best robot vacuum deal in the UK

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum: £499.99 £399.99 at Amazon

Save £100 – Amazon has knocked 20% off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which comes with a 140ml water tank for mopping hard floors. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen – the robot vacuum cleaner dropped to £379.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still good value. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this robot vacuum deal.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a slightly upgraded version of the Eufy RoboVac X8 . Aside from its ability to mop as well as vacuum, though, there are no other differences between the two robot vacuums.

On test, we found the Eufy X8 was able to collect fine dust and larger debris, including cereal from both carpets and hard floors. We were also impressed by the BoostIQ feature, that automatically increased the suction power when the robot vacuum detected carpet.

It made its way around our home in a logical pattern, rather than taking a random route as some other Eufy robot vacuums do, which ensured it was relatively quick at cleaning our floors. Eufy says the battery will last for up to 180 minutes between charges, and we found it was able to clean our two-bedroom, two-story house within 60 minutes, so this will be long enough for most homes. Even better, the robot vacuum will automatically return to the charging dock when the battery gets low.

More robot vacuum deals

You can see all of today’s best robot vacuum deals in your region below