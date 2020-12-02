This cheap Chromebook deal already had a great price - now you're getting free headphones too

Cheap Chromebook deals have been difficult to get your hands on so far this year. With the move to learning and working from home, Chromebook stock has been plummeting over the course of 2020 which means fewer discounts than usual.

That all changes with this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet offer, however. You're not only getting a nicely powered machine, with a rare 128GB of storage no less, but it's also a 2-in1 convertible device. That means you can quickly transform your laptop into a touchscreen tablet for even more flexibility.

That's not all though, £349 was already a stunning price for that kind of spec and functionality, but Currys has just made things even spicier with the inclusion of a free pair of JBL 600BTNC headphones. These are some good quality cups that usually come with their own price of between £50 and £60. Active noise cancellation and a sturdy battery life mean you're not getting underpowered tech here either.

Getting both items together for just £349 (£89.99 off the RRP) is an excellent Chromebook deal - perfect for those who have been scouring the web for quality stock over the past few months.

Not in the UK? You'll find plenty more cheap Chromebook deals around the world further down the page.

Today's best cheap Chromebook deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook | JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones: £438.99 £349 at Currys

£349 is already a great price for a Lenovo IdeaPad 2-in-1 Chromebook with 128GB of storage space, but you're also getting a free pair of JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones here. That's an extra £60 worth of value on top of a price that we rarely see on such a feature-rich device.

View Deal

More cheap Chromebook deals

Looking for more cheap Chromebook deals? You'll find all the lowest prices on some top models in our comparison chart just below, with offers tracked in the US, UK, Australia and more.

If you're not sold on ChromeOS you can take a look at the latest laptop deals to hit the market. Or, if you're after luxury instead you'll find all the best MacBook deals right here as well. There are also plenty of Dell laptop sales available today as well.