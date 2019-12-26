This affordable HP gaming laptop is now even cheaper for Boxing Day

2020 is set to be another great year for gaming, so you'll want to make sure you have a great gaming laptop to take full advantage of next year's top games.

With this fantastic Currys Boxing Day deal, having a high-end setup is more affordable than ever.

Currys is offering a whopping £150 off this HP Pavilion 15 15.6" Gaming Laptop - slashing the price from £799 to £649. (Not in the UK? Scrol down for the best HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop prices in your region.)

Boasting an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, this affordable gaming laptop should be able to run a much larger number of games than you'd expect for the price.

HP Pavilion 15 15.6" Gaming Laptop | £799 £649 at Currys

There's £150 off this gaming laptop from HP, taking the price well below its usual £800 price tag. It might not be the most powerful laptop on the block, but its penchant for value and reasonable design make this gaming laptop worth your attention.View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out the best prices for the HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop in your region: