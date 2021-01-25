This Acer Nitro 5 for £799 is one of the best gaming laptop deals in the UK this week

If you're hunting for mid-range gaming laptop deals, we've just spotted a great value buy over at the official Microsoft store - this 17.3-inch Acer Nitro 5 for just £799.

Aside from being a rare deal on a 17.3-inch gaming laptop (with 144Hz display no less), it's also featuring a GTX 1660Ti graphics card plus a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. Those are some very respectable specs, especially for the money, and the upgradable 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD are great storage components too.

Now we're starting to see the introduction of the newest RTX 3000 series of graphics cards, machines packing these older (but still pretty good) series of Nvidia cards are really starting to drop in price. If you wanted to wait for a gaming laptop deal with the newest cards, that's also a perfectly viable option, although it's going to be a fair while before those break the sub £1,000 barrier, let alone £800.

So, if you're on a budget, we've got no hesitation in recommending this Acer Nitro 5 at Microsoft, especially since the GTX 1660Ti will still put out great 1080p performance. If you do want something a little beefier, however, you can also check out this Lenovo Legion 5i at Currys for £899 - a gaming laptop featuring an RTX 2060. That graphics card will support ray-tracing, which is a graphical feature becoming really popular on next-gen games. If you'd like to read a bit more, we've broken down both these options in more detail just below.

Great gaming laptop deals in the UK this week

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop: £799.99 at Microsoft

With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this 17.3-inch Acer Nitro 5 is an exceptionally solid gaming laptop for the money. If you're looking for great 1080p gaming performance on a budget, this a great buy, and the 144Hz refresh rate display will make those games really shine to boot.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £899 at Currys

For £100 more, this RTX 2060-equipped Lenovo at Currys is another solid gaming laptop deal. Ok, so it's more expensive, and you're dropping down to a Core i5 instead of an i7, but this is one beefy graphics card for the money. You're also upping to 16GB of RAM while still holding on to that 512GB SSD here, so you're still getting plenty of speedy storage.View Deal

