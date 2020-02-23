This 75-inch large format display makes a great, affordable digital signage solution

When it comes to large format displays, 75-inch screens have found a happy middle ground between size and affordability.

The price premium between a 60-inch and 75-inch model from the same cohort can be as little as 100 percent - not bad for 20 percent extra diagonal inches. The price difference between 75-inch and 80-inch is often triple or more.

Two models in the US (the RCA RTU7575 and the Spectre U750CV-U ) compete at market entry level at just under $600 (or roughly £460) with free freight delivery.

Sceptre 75-inch Class 4K LED TV - $599.99 at Walmart

You can’t ignore the sheer value for money this large format display delivers. 75-inch models represents the largest diagonal available at a reasonable price. This display will grab the attention of price sensitive businesses looking to upgrade to digital posters or media players.

View Deal

Both are 4K displays, though neither can boast smart TV capabilities. The former model edges the latter slightly on the connector front, with four HDMI slots to the Spectre's three.

The RCA model uses FALD technology to ensure sharper contrasts between lights and darks, plus it includes an ambient light sensor to adjust the brightness on the fly.

They both have VESA mounts for easy placement, a USB port with autonomous media playing capabilities and low power consumption/dissipation.

Either of the two should make great value products for businesses after an affordable digital menu board.

Don’t expect any bonus features for your money, though. In an ideal world, they'd boast the ability to withstand high temperature changes or humid environments, long warranties, the ability to operate 24/7, commercial interfaces and a built-in digital signage cloud management service.