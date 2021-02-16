This 512GB iPad Pro is down to just over £700 at Currys this week

Truly cheap iPad deals are rarely found on the latest releases. Sure, during bigger sales events like Black Friday there are usually some hefty price cuts available on the biggest and brightest Apple devices out there - but during the rest of the year the best savings are likely to be found on older models.

That's the case with this 2018 iPad Pro deal. It may be the previous generation, but there's still plenty of power packed in, not to mention that massive 512GB storage capacity. Currys is offering all of that for just £719.97 right now - a record low price on such a premium tablet. On the page you'll find a £150 discount down to £799.97, however promo code 10OFF will secure you an extra £80 off for the full savings.

You're missing out on a very slight upgrade to the A12Z Bionic chip in the 2020 model (the 2018 version uses an A12X Bionic), 2GB extra RAM, improved microphones, a 10MP Ultra Wide lens and WiFi 6 connectivity here. Those are features that are likely to only be noticed by heavier power users, however, so creative work and media editing will still run just fine on this older and far cheaper model.

If, however, you are in the market for the newest generation you'll find plenty more iPad deals up for grabs further down the page as well.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB): £949 £719.97 at Currys

You'll see this iPad Pro reduced down to £799.97 on the page itself, but use promo code 10OFF at checkout to receive an extra £80 discount on this previous generation iPad Pro. That makes for a stunning price drop overall, with plenty of storage up for grabs.

2020 iPad Pro deals

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): £769 £726.70 at Amazon

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is still seeing some discounts of its own, but you won't be getting as much storage for your cash compared to the iPad deal above. That said, you'll still find plenty of upgrades under the hood and some strong discounts across the range right now. 256GB: £869 £809.97 | 512GB: £1,069 £1,010 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,199.20

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): £969 £912 at Amazon

If you need a larger screen, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is big enough to even take on laptop duties if you need it to. We're seeing iPad Pro deals offering similar levels of discount here as well, which means you'll be able to grab the most powerful iPad ever made for a little less this week. 256GB: £1,069 £990.20 | 512GB: £1,269 £1,179 | 1TB: £1,469 £1,388.20

More cheap iPad deals

Apple's iPads can come at a premium, even on sale, so taking a look at the latest cheap Android tablets can save you plenty more cash if you're just looking for a simple device for streaming or web browsing. You'll also find a range of Samsung Galaxy tablet deals available right now. However, if you do need more power, you might want to take a look at Surface Pro deals for a Windows approach to flexible computing.