These two Samsung S10 deals on O2 offer up to 30GB of data from just £21/pm

These Black Friday phone deals just keep getting better and better – and if you’re looking for an ex-flagship phone for a bargain price, we’ve found a couple of Samsung Galaxy S10 deals that’ll knock your socks off.

Available at the reputable Mobile Phones Direct, you’ll be able to grab the Galaxy S10 on O2 with either 15GB of data for £21/pm, or a generous 30GB for just £23/pm. You’re essentially tripling your allowance for free on both plans, so you’re getting plenty of data at a really tempting monthly price.

It’s worth noting that you’ll have to stump up a bit of cash to grab these (although still less than £80 in both cases), but thankfully the 30GB deal – which we reckon is the better value of the two – only asks for £49 upfront. So, combined with that £23/pm price-tag, it looks like a pretty attractive deal.

Now succeeded by the wonderful yet eye-wateringly pricey Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, the Galaxy S10 is a canny choice if you’re after serious performance for a little bit less. Below we’ll run down these deals in detail, and help you decide which one of these Black Friday deals is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | O2 | £79 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 15GB data | £21 per month

If you're after the lowest monthly bills possible, this is the plan to go for. For just £21 you'll get a decent 15GB of data plus unlimited everything else. Plus, while £79 might sound like a hefty upfront cost, it's a positive bargain overall compared to the competition.

So what's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10?

While it's not quite the flagship it was in 2019 now that the Galaxy S20 is here, the S10 boasts some stonking specs that are now cheaper than ever.

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and the mammoth S10 Plus, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You'll get a big, beautiful display, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Plus, a neat perk is the PowerShare feature – you'll effectively be able to turn the S10 into a wireless QI charger to power-up your friends' devices, or even your Galaxy Buds.

To top it off, you'll get an excellent camera that's only outdone by the likes of the Google Pixel, so if you're after a great value high-end phone that's still competitive with today's brand-new devices, it's definitely worth considering.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review