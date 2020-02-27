These Roku streaming sticks are just £10 when you buy a TV at Currys

Roku already makes some highly affordable streaming sticks, but with this new offer at Currys, you'll be able to get one for even cheaper.

The current offer, which is active until March 3, will cut £20-£30 off a new Roku streaming device when you purchase a television from the UK retailer. For the Roku Express (usually £30) you'll only be coughing up £10, while the Roku Premiere (usually £40) will only cost you £20. Not in the UK? Scroll down to the end of this article for deals in your region.

Of course, you'll have to buy a television to make use of the offer, so it isn't worth buying a second screen just to get this Roku deal. However, if you're considering upgrading to a new set anyway, and are looking for a TV under £500, the saving may be enough to entice you towards Currys for your purchase.

Today's best Roku streaming stick deals

Roku Express streaming stick: £30 £10 at Currys

This budget streamer is a great, cheap way to get started with accessing TV streaming services like Netflix or YouTube. Get it for just £10 when buying a new TV at Currys. Only streams in HD.

Roku Premiere streaming stick: £40 £20 at Currys

This budget streamer is a great, cheap way to get started with accessing TV streaming services like Netflix or YouTube – and, unlike the Express, can stream in 4K/HDR. Get it for just £20 when buying a new TV at Currys.

The Roku Express is a great budget option for home streaming, enabling you to add smart capabilities on your TV, or replace its existing ones. Most new televisions come with a smart TV platform of some sort, but the Roku OS is well-designed and easy to navigate – unlike some of them, which can be buggy or overly basic on cheaper sets.

The Express model can only stream in HD resolution though, meaning if you want to make the most of 4K/HDR streaming on supported services – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and the like – you'll need to go for the Roku Premiere streaming stick instead.

Keep in mind that Roku streaming devices use the same smart TV operating system as the Hisense Roku TV – a cheap, but excellent LED television we have 4.5 stars in our review, available only at Argos in the UK – so if that's the set you're after, you won't really have need of either the Roku Express or Roku Premiere.