These Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals just hit brand new price lows

These Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals are seeing fantastic new price drops this week, with the 55-inch PUS8204 model coming in at just £479. We were previously seeing this particular model discounted to just over £500 earlier in the year, making this extra saving the lowest price we've seen for this awesome 4K TV deal. If you're looking to save even more, you can sacrifice a little size for a £399 price tag on the similar 50-inch model.

Philips Ambilight 4K TVs are like none other on the market right now. Not only are you getting crisp Ultra HD detailing with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, but the LEDs placed on the back of the set itself create a stunning immersive effect. As you watch or play, the colours from your favourite shows, movies and games are cast to the wall behind the television set. The result gives every scene more impact, and even leaves the impression of a larger display.

Philips Ambilight deals have been coming up short of their Black Friday / Christmas shopping price over the last few weeks, so seeing such a large saving makes now a great time to pick up a cheap 4K TV. Aside from that 55-inch model, we've also found some extra Philips Ambilight deals that might take your fancy, so we've highlighted those for your perusal as well. Some of these additional deals are on the 6000 range, however, rather than the 8000. Be aware, then, that you'll be swapping that 1900 PPI picture quality for 1200 on these particular sets.

Today's best Philips Ambilight 4K TV deal

Philips Ambilight PUS8204/12 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £899 £479 at Currys

This is a fantastic price on the 8000 series 55-inch Philips Ambilight 4K TV. Not only are you picking up a gorgeous set with all the latest features and an immersive LED lighting system, but you're grabbing it for the lowest price we've seen yet.

More Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals

Philips Ambilight PUS8204/12 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £799 £399 at Currys

You can save even more by shaving 5-inches off your 4K TV with this cheap Philips Ambilight TV deal. You're saving an amazing £400 in this particular price, meaning you can pick up premium specs and features for an excellent price this week.

Philips Ambilight PUS6754/12 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £549 £429 at Currys

This is the 6000 series of the 55-inch Philips Ambilight, which means you're dropping down to 1200 PPI picture quality over the 1900 available in the 8000 series. But, you are saving £50 overall as well. You're still picking up all the LED features that make the range so special as well as the Dolby Vision, HDR10+ specs as well.

Philips Ambilight PUS8204/12 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £799 £649 at Currys

The larger 65-inch Philips Ambilight model comes in at just £649 at Currys this week. You're picking up all the same features and specs, but boosting your screen size by 10 inches for an extra £170 right now. You can save an extra £50 by dropping down to the 6000 series, but you are sacrificing your picture quality by doing so.

Philips Ambilight PUS6754/12 75-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £1,399 £899 at Currys

Save £500 on the massive 75-inch Philips Ambilight 4K TV. Again, you're dropping down to a 1200 PPI picture quality, rather than 1900 available on the higher range, but if that's still nothing to sniff at on a 75-inch display. Plus, at £899 you're picking up a steal of a 4K TV deal.

