These MacBook Prime Day deals will kill your Windows 11 hype

Remarkably, we've seen some brilliant Prime Day deals for MacBooks, and some are so good, it could tempt you to ditch your Windows laptop.

Even with hype around Windows 11 mounting, these deals may be good enough to make you switch to Apple's macOS operating system instead.

For example, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) with a 256GB SSD, which is our pick as the best laptop in the world right now, has had a hefty price cut of £106, and is now just £893 at Amazon.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for MacBook deals in your region.

The new MacBook Air with a larger 512GB SSD is also on sale. It's more expensive (due to the larger capacity), but it actually has a bigger £219 price cut to £1,029.97. If you're looking for a new laptop, these are definitely worth considering.

If you really don't want a MacBook, and want to stick with Windows 10, then check out our pick of the best Prime Day laptop deals as well.

Today's best MacBook Air deals on Prime Day

Best MacBook deal M1 MacBook Air (256GB): £999 £893 at Amazon

Save £106 - Prime Day laptop deals have brought the cheapest ever price on the latest Apple MacBook Air M1. This is not only one of the best sales this year, but it's also one of our favorite ultrabooks right now full stop. With the latest M1 chip, these MacBook Airs are simply awesome - not just for the basics, but for heavy use as well.

512GB: £1,249 £1,029.97 at AmazonView Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 256GB): £1,299 £1,152 at Amazon

Save £150 - Oh boy, the new MacBook Pro 13-inch sure is expensive. Luckily, if you're after a premium machine that can do anything besides gaming it's worth every penny. It's also near its lowest ever price right now at Amazon UK, making it ever so slightly easier on the pocket. View Deal

We don't often see MacBook deals on Prime Day, so to see some amazing price cuts for the two most recent MacBooks is pretty amazing, and you don't want to miss out – these deals temporarily went out of stock earlier, so they must be very popular.

While the UK has seen some great MacBook deals, the US hasn't, sadly. The best we've found is the below from Best Buy, which knocks $50 off the price of the new MacBook Air. Not a huge amount, but a price cut is a price cut.

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $949 at Best Buy

Save $50- Right here is a return to the lowest price we've seen so far on the stunning Apple MacBook Air M1 folks - all courtesy of today's Prime Day laptop deals. With that powerful chip and stunning Liquid Retina display, these are fantastic everyday laptops that look fantastic and run oh-so-quietly.View Deal

More MacBook deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for MacBooks from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals