These iPhone 12 and 12 Mini deals on Three are the cheapest we've seen yet

Both the iPhone 12 and smaller iPhone 12 Mini didn't really make much of a splash over Black Friday. And yet, now as we enter the Christmas sales, one retailer has launched the cheapest prices yet on both handsets.

The retailer Mobile Phones Direct has put live two deals on the Three network, and, while both are pretty excellent, the offer on iPhone 12 deals stands out as the more exciting option.

It provides a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan while only charging £37 a month and £99 upfront. That makes it easily the best deal we've seen since it launched, especially considering the unlimited data cap.

If you'd prefer the smaller iPhone 12 Mini deals, you can get it for just £34 a month and £49.99 upfront. That is obviously a much cheaper plan than above but you will drop to 100GB of data.

The cheapest iPhone 12 deal yet:

The best iPhone 12 deal we've seen iPhone 12 : at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £99 upfront | £37 per month

Where on Earth did this come from!? And where was it on Black Friday? £37 per month bills are much more what we're used to paying on older iPhones, not a 5G-toting new model. And with unlimited data, you can put all old anxieties around running out behind you. Simply put, this is an unbeatable iPhone 12 deal right now.

Get the cheapest iPhone 12 Mini deal instead:

iPhone 12 mini: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £49.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34 per month

This deal ticks all of the boxes for anyone looking for a new iPhone 12 mini. It's one of the cheapest around, it has a load of data and it's on one of the four main networks. You're paying just £49.99 upfront and £34 a month while landing a very strong 100GB of data - more than enough for most people's monthly data usage.

Why should I get an iPhone 12 or 12 Mini deal?

iPhone 12:

The new iPhone 12 is at its core an incremental update on the iPhone 12. Other than the fact Apple has now joined the world of 5G and a clever new Magsafe feature for wireless charging, there aren't a whole load of unique new features.

However, Apple has significantly improved the camera, especially when it comes to low light shots and video. It has also introduced its A14 Bionic chip, the fastest processor in any of its phones.

Elsewhere, the design of the phone has been re-done. It has made the bezel smaller and squared off the sides (making it look rather iPhone 5-ish).

iPhone 12 Mini:

In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 Mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 Mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.